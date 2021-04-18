Opinion

Both mind and body are equally important in achieving health

In his 1976 novel, An Orphan’s Tale, the US author and essayist Jay Neugeboren famously wrote: “[A] wife who loses a husband is called a widow. A husband who loses a wife is called a widower. A child who loses his parents is called an orphan. There is no word for a parent who loses a child. That’s how awful the loss is.”



Having never been a parent, I cannot comprehend the scale of such a loss; how deeply unnatural and soul-wrenching it must be to bury a child you prayed would one day carry your legacy. The pain of losing a son or daughter to suicide is, equally, suffering that is too terrible to name...