Opinion

Energy policy will be a catastrophe for Africa

On April 22, Earth Day, US President Joe Biden will gather world leaders to discuss the need to act on the climate crisis. At the summit, major polluting nations, including SA, will be asked to outline how their countries "will contribute to stronger climate ambition".



Some in the South African government will use the summit to laud their new plans to increase our ambition on climate change. In reality, their plans are inadequate...