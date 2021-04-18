Wine farming

How Cape winemakers helped feed hungry families during lockdown

As people in the wine industry found new ways to overcome the Covid crisis, some, like winemaker Carmen Stevens, also gave a hand to those in greater need

There have been several notable harvests fermenting in winemaker Carmen Stevens’s cellar, but the one that mattered most whizzed through in just 24 hours — emergency food for children left hungry because of the Covid lockdown.



It was the evening of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a hard lockdown, due to start in 48 hours. Stevens and her colleagues in the industry were staring down the wine barrel of a fresh harvest with nowhere to go in an economic standstill. Whereas many surely drowned their sorrows, Stevens switched to rescue mode, stung into action by the thought of what would happen to the school feeding scheme she supports via her non-profit company...