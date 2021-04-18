Opinion

Politicians' fears feed attacks on judiciary

Refusal to be held accountable for wrong-headed decisions, unconstitutional policies and corruption is the main reason for persistently loud attacks by politicians on the judiciary. While the judiciary is neither perfect nor above criticism, the barrage of attacks on it is in many cases without merit, aimed at covering up misbehaviour and scoring points to seek mass popularity.



Former president Jacob Zuma, under investigation for state capture, has consistently attacked the judiciary, trying to intimidate judges to go soft on him...