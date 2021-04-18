Q&A with Sahpra chairperson Helen Rees on J&J vaccine pause

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority suspended authorisation of the J&J vaccine being used on health-care workers in the Sisonke trial after the US Food and Drug Administration said six women out of more than 7-million people vaccinated developed blood clots. Chris Barron asked professor Helen Rees, chair of Sahpra ...

Why suspend on the back of such minuscule numbers?



In fact, it wasn't suspended, it was paused. The decision to pause and find out more about this and check whether there's anything showing up in our own database from the nearly 300,000 health-care workers that could possibly be like this came initially from the ethics committees. That's what they're there for. To protect individual participants in the trial. We do need to look into this and see whether we can continue...