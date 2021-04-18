Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Sahpra chairperson Helen Rees on J&J vaccine pause

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority suspended authorisation of the J&J vaccine being used on health-care workers in the Sisonke trial after the US Food and Drug Administration said six women out of more than 7-million people vaccinated developed blood clots. Chris Barron asked professor Helen Rees, chair of Sahpra ...

18 April 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Why suspend on the back of such minuscule numbers?

In fact, it wasn't suspended, it was paused. The decision to pause and find out more about this and check whether there's anything showing up in our own database from the nearly 300,000 health-care workers that could possibly be like this came initially from the ethics committees. That's what they're there for. To protect individual participants in the trial. We do need to look into this and see whether we can continue...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The Constitutional Court's shameful indulgence of Zuma beggars ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. All the president's people: Meet Ramaphosa's trusted inner circle Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Helen Zille, Tony Leon's 'experiment' on ex-DA leader Mmusi Maimane Opinion & Analysis
  5. Judging the judges: Meet the nine candidates vying for ConCourt bench Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...