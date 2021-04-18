Opinion

The real estate industry must play its part in creating an equal society

Twenty-seven years into democracy, the property sector sticks out as one of the least transformed segments of our economy. Its numbers paint a picture of a stubbornly white-dominated industry.



Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) data indicates that we have just over 41,000 registered estate agents, of which just over 20,500 are established agents and 20,858 are interns. Of the established agents in 2020, there are only 999 black principal agents, compared with 6,836 white. Of the full-status agents 10,784 are white and 1,445 are black. These numbers translate to a mere 12% black representation in a country where blacks make up 90% of the population. Of the 20,858 intern agents, 13,409 are white and 7,449 are black...