Tlou Theophilus Cholo: An unsung MK soldier in the proudest tradition

Mavuso Msimang comes across the biography of a real struggle hero whose example contrasts with that of some 'veterans'

A hapless South African public is constantly accosted by the spectacle of a misguided group of men in camouflage combat fatigues who parade the streets in the name of something called the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, or MKMVA. They interfere with commerce and disrupt traffic at will.



Their leaders rail against the constitutional order and wage ANC factional wars. Consumed by conflicts that bear little, if any, relevance to the interests of the people, the ANC leadership turns a blind eye to a menace that is ultimately of its own creation...