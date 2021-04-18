Opinion

We need to help victims of bullying — and the bullies

Lufuno Mavhungu's last, lonely moments have filled SA with pain. That a child on the cusp of adulthood could feel such despair that she would take her own life breaks our hearts. Our children are precious and need protection, love and guidance.



Lufuno, a grade 10 pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in Sibasa, Limpopo, apparently committed suicide after being repeatedly assaulted by a fellow pupil, who was egged on by others. The assault was filmed, which could only have added to her humiliation and hurt...