Opinion & Analysis

At last, a black life matters

Their history of violence against black Americans goes back to the days of slavery. They are armed to the teeth and ready to pull the trigger. But the murder conviction this week of the cop who killed George Floyd might signal a change of attitude in US law enforcement, writes Nadine Dreyer

Et tu, Brute? Let them eat cake. These phrases are imprinted in our collective memory.



They've been embedded in our consciousness through centuries of repetition. We know intuitively that the former signals murder and treachery, that the second is the callous disregard of the entitled towards the wretched. No matter that their origins are hazy and they are invariably quoted in jest...