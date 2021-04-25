Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Tokyo Sexwale seems to have fallen victim to an obvious scam

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Brandan Raynolds

It would seem businessman Tokyo Sexwale fell victim to an obvious scam.

Sexwale, who held a media briefing on Thursday laid bare how President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Tito Mboweni, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and ANC moneyman Paul Mashatile were among those who ignored him for more than two years over his efforts to alert them that money he had helped raise was being siphoned from the Reserve Bank...

