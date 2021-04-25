Charlotte Maxeke: The mother of black freedom

In the second half of this essay by Panashe Chigumadzi, we see the full flowering of Charlotte Maxeke

In 1930, the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in America commissioned Dr Alfred Bitini Xuma, an AME Church member and future president-general of the ANC, to write a "biographical sketch" of Charlotte Maxeke as a tribute to her achievements in religious and social activism: Charlotte Manye (Mrs Maxeke): What an Educated African Girl Can Do.



In the book's preface, leading pan-Africanist activist-intellectual WEB Du Bois praised his former student: "I regard Mrs Maxeke as a pioneer in one of the greatest of human causes, working in extraordinarily difficult circumstances to lead a people, in the face of prejudice, not only against her race but against her sex . I think that what Mrs Maxeke has accomplished should encourage all men, especially those of African descent."..