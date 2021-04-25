Opinion
Cross-examining Ramaphosa's path to power
25 April 2021 - 00:00
The 2016 local government elections were around the corner and the picture was not looking rosy for the ruling party in Gauteng. The most optimistic of the internal polls were projecting a thin majority in the metros. The rest pointed to outright defeat, insiders were saying.
One major problem for the party, much of the internal analysis showed, was that a huge chunk of the black middle class was looking at the likes of the DA and the EFF as alternatives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.