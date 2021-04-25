Opinion

Cross-examining Ramaphosa's path to power

The 2016 local government elections were around the corner and the picture was not looking rosy for the ruling party in Gauteng. The most optimistic of the internal polls were projecting a thin majority in the metros. The rest pointed to outright defeat, insiders were saying.



One major problem for the party, much of the internal analysis showed, was that a huge chunk of the black middle class was looking at the likes of the DA and the EFF as alternatives...