Opinion

Everyone needs to join the battle against bullying in schools

The death of young schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga in Limpopo two weeks ago left the nation horrified and in shock. Lufuno was filmed being bullied and assaulted outside the premises of the Mbilwi Secondary School, where she was repeatedly slapped in the face by another schoolgirl while other pupils stood by, watching and laughing at her. After this terrible incident she went home and took her life by overdosing on some medication. Her death has caused widespread outrage and condemnation from people from all walks of life, but it is not enough. We need to do more.



Lufuno's death has brought immense shame and sadness to the nation. The question is: have we done enough to protect our young people, like Lufuno, to curb violence and bullying in our schools?..