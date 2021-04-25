Journal aims to nourish African readers, writers

Thanduxolo Jika caught up with critic and playwright Siphiwo Mahala at the Book Circle Capital in Melville to chat about his new journal, Imbiza

Siphiwo Mahala caught the eye when he won a literary award with his debut 2007 novel, When a Man Cries. He explains the inspiration behind his latest work, a journal titled Imbiza - an isiXhosa word for a three-legged pot.



"When we write something we usually say something is cooking, and then we cook with what? We cook with imbiza. You can have potatoes, you can have carrots at the end of the day, and you put all of that together to have a delicious meal. What does food do? It nourishes. So how do we nourish the mind? So through that thinking, I feel Imbiza best captures what I envisioned."..