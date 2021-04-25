Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Tokyo Sexwale

Brain heist

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Tokyo Sexwale has lived a colourful life. A young activist imprisoned on Robben Island alongside Nelson Mandela, he came out to become an important figure in post-apartheid SA, serving as the first premier of Gauteng.

He went on to join the first core of former politicians who hit the jackpot in business, running the once highly successful Mvelaphanda group...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSISIWE MEMELA-KHAMBULA | Year of achieving the impossible leaves Sassa, and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  3. MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI | SA owes much to a Zulu royal house that has reigned for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Compromise on civil servants' pay is crucial for the whole country Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | Defy, defy, defy: Magashule consults 'extensively' with Zuma as ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire