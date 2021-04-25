Mampara of the week: Tokyo Sexwale
Brain heist
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Tokyo Sexwale has lived a colourful life. A young activist imprisoned on Robben Island alongside Nelson Mandela, he came out to become an important figure in post-apartheid SA, serving as the first premier of Gauteng.
He went on to join the first core of former politicians who hit the jackpot in business, running the once highly successful Mvelaphanda group...
