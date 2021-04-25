Opinion & Analysis

My father, born to be the king of all Zulus

Princess Ntandoyenkosi KaZwelithini recalls the life and times of her father, the late King Zwelithini

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Ntandoyenkosi KaZwelithini

Tucked away on a hilltop among tall trees that cascade down the mountain slope lies the homestead of Zulu kings. A long and straight road leads you to the gates of the palace, known to all as KwaKhethomthandayo - "choose the one you love".

This is the place I call home, KwaKhetha. My grandfather, King Bhekuzulu, first settled here because he liked the thick forest and the elevated plain. The hill is identifiable from afar by the trees that envelope the slopes. It can be seen in the distance from where King Bhekuzulu grew up, the home of his father - my great-grandfather...

