Opinion
Our land of dreams has no help for pain
25 April 2021 - 00:00
It is probably incautious in these incendiary times to remind readers of an acclaimed poet from the mid-Victorian era. Danger acknowledged, Matthew Arnold's elegiac composition , on the loss of faith and certainty, seems unusually modern and fits right in with the clamorous background noise that characterises SA in 2021.
Although Arnold had in mind the loss of religious faith in England, his concluding stanza could have been inked for troubled times at home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.