Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Today's youth are the generation that will end malaria

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Monde Twala

Throughout history, malaria has affected every country in the world. However, the highest prevalence of malaria cases and deaths is now occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As we commemorate this year's World Malaria Day, we're asking for a collective effort around the world to #DrawTheLine Against Malaria and for this deadly disease to end within a generation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSISIWE MEMELA-KHAMBULA | Year of achieving the impossible leaves Sassa, and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  3. MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI | SA owes much to a Zulu royal house that has reigned for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Compromise on civil servants' pay is crucial for the whole country Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | Defy, defy, defy: Magashule consults 'extensively' with Zuma as ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire