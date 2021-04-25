Opinion
Today's youth are the generation that will end malaria
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Throughout history, malaria has affected every country in the world. However, the highest prevalence of malaria cases and deaths is now occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.
As we commemorate this year's World Malaria Day, we're asking for a collective effort around the world to #DrawTheLine Against Malaria and for this deadly disease to end within a generation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.