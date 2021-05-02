Opinion
ANC can’t co-opt Maxeke
Athambile Masola responds to Panashe Chigumadzi and disputes the theory that the Bantu Women’s League was a forerunner of today’s ANC Women’s League
02 May 2021 - 00:00
On June 12 1920, Charlotte Maxeke’s letter to the editor was published in Umteteli waBantu.
She wrote the letter in Xhosa with the title Ukubiwa kweLeague yiCongress eKomani (The hijacking of the League by Congress in Queenstown). The letter provides evidence of Maxeke’s anger as the president of the Bantu Women’s League (BWL) towards the South African Native National Congress (SANNC, which was referred to as Congress; the present-day ANC) and the ways in which it sought to undermine the work of the BWL...
