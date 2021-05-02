ANC 'draws line in the sand on corruption' — but Ace, Supra ignore it
02 May 2021 - 00:00
The ANC has "drawn a line in the sand on corruption" but defiant Ace Magashule and Supra Mahumapelo ignore it.
On Friday, Magashule gave Mahumapelo a lifeline after the decision to suspend his party membership earlier in the week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.