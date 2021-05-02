Opinion

Cruel joke of post-apartheid SA

ANC policy choices have made things more difficult for the poor black majority in many areas of life

Living in SA is going to be very much a struggle through the 2020s. We face a huge economic, social and political crisis, arguably the worst in the history of this country. That we have this crisis in post-apartheid SA is an accurate indication of its magnitude, because it was not supposed to have happened. The mass resistance in so many ongoing township explosions speaks to the disjuncture between the expectations of black people after 1994 and the neoliberal policy regime the ANC imposed, which still dominates the economy a quarter of a century later.



The gravity of this crisis, which is largely the result of major economic, social and public policy compromises the ANC made in the 1990s, is manifest virtually everywhere in SA. Poverty, unemployment and social inequalities, which mainly affect the majority black working class, are starker today than they were under apartheid...