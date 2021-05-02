Opinion
Good optics at the state capture commission, but a worrying lack of candour
02 May 2021 - 00:00
It was always going to be a difficult act to pull off: extricating the ANC from an ANC-created near apocalypse requires magical powers beyond the reach of the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
His appearance before state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo helped inspire confidence in the workings of our democracy as it, at the same time, sucked the air out of our belief that the ANC, much less its rivals, is anything remotely close to being a leader of society...
