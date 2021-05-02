IN PICS | Meet the female farmers 'willing to get their hands dirty'

Although women make up the majority of smallholder farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa, far fewer of them are landholders. Women produce 70% of Africa’s food. Sandile Ndlovu spoke to some of the trailblazers who are willing to get their hands dirty

APHIWE MTSHALI



When Aphiwe Mtshali returned home to Greytown after dropping out of a marketing degree, she met an old man who taught her farming in return for selling his cabbages...