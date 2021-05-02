Opinion

Public sector: we need to think outside the pay packet

Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu must be heaving a sigh of relief that, even though yesterday was Workers' Day, he did not have to physically attend any mass rally organised by his party's alliance partner Cosatu.



The man who narrowly lost out to Ace Magashule for the post of ANC secretary-general at the party's 2017 national conference has become unpopular with the very unions who partially funded the #CR17 ticket he ran on...