Q&A with water and sanitation's Sputnik Ratau on Cuban engineers

The department of water & sanitation has hired 24 Cuban engineers to work on SA's broken water infrastructure. Chris Barron asked department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau ...

Why are you importing Cuban engineers to fix our infrastructure when we've got hundreds of unemployed South African engineers qualified to do that?



Because of the experience of the Cubans with the operation and maintenance of very old infrastructure. Due to the blockade they're not able to trade much with the outside world but they've been able to operate their ageing infrastructure up to a point where they are still able to continue operating that infrastructure. These are some of the lessons we'd like to take, especially into our poorer municipalities...