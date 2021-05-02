Opinion

Ramaphosa has laid bare what is wrong with the ANC

I disagree with the pundits who have argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo commission this week was either boring (why should it be entertaining?) or lacking in any specifics.



In fact, I found it utterly compelling and profoundly revealing about the extent to which the ANC's internal institutional arrangements are at odds with some of the most basic tenets of constitutional democracy - so much so that they often obstruct the efforts of the best in the party's ranks to deliver excellence in government and to reform both the organisation and its approach to governance in SA...