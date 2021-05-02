Opinion
SA should learn from South Korea and jail Zuma
02 May 2021 - 00:03
SA’s judiciary, prosecuting authorities and the Zondo commission could learn from their peers in South Korea on how they dealt decisively with their former president, who refused to co-operate with the courts and official inquiries and investigations over allegations of corruption, wrongdoing and patronage.
They sent her to jail in her absence. Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was tried in absentia for bribery, abuse of power, leaking state secrets and colluding with a non-office-bearer confidante to extort millions from South Korean corporations after she refused to participate in court proceedings...
