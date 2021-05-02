Opinion

SA should learn from South Korea and jail Zuma

SA’s judiciary, prosecuting authorities and the Zondo commission could learn from their peers in South Korea on how they dealt decisively with their former president, who refused to co-operate with the courts and official inquiries and investigations over allegations of corruption, wrongdoing and patronage.



They sent her to jail in her absence. Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was tried in absentia for bribery, abuse of power, leaking state secrets and colluding with a non-office-bearer confidante to extort millions from South Korean corporations after she refused to participate in court proceedings...