Opinion

This was the president asking for the judge's help

There's a lot to be said for a head of state placing himself voluntarily before a public commission of inquiry, which requires him to take responsibility for wide-scale looting of public funds under the ANC, weapons-grade poor governance, rank mismanagement and extensive incompetence.



President Cyril Ramaphosa did himself no harm in his two days of testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo this week. He didn't do SA any harm, either. His mere appearance at such an event does our credentials as a democracy no end of good...