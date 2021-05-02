Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

We all have a stake - if not a say - in these wage talks

02 May 2021 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

This week public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu called on South Africans to suggest proposals to resolve the deadlock in wage negotiations between the government and public service unions. Amid fiscal pressures and a moribund economy, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, talks between the government and unions representing its employees have been particularly difficult.

Even before the current round of talks, the parties were locked in a dispute over the government's reluctance to honour the last leg of a three-year wage deal. That dispute, which has been to the Labour Appeal Court, is now headed for the Constitutional Court...

