What’s the plan, Mr President?

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance at the Zondo commission this week was historic, but he still left South Africans with many questions about his leadership of the ruling party

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
02 May 2021 - 00:05

The story goes that some time after his election as ANC deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa had to play host to a West African politician who was among many world leaders who were in SA for an important ceremony.

The politician, coming from a country where a bruising leadership battle was raging between the head of state and his vice-president, marvelled at how well the ANC handled its own leadership succession. He remarked on the smooth transition from Nelson Mandela to his deputy, Thabo Mbeki, and how, in turn, Mbeki was succeeded by his deputy, Jacob Zuma...

