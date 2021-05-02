Opinion

Wits can lead way for global South to meet challenges of 21st century

I take office amid a global pandemic, in an era plagued by inequality, economic instability, climate change, food insecurity, social division and health-care inequities. Our world is polarising and some of the pillars of our democracy are under siege.



We face challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic. Yet, in times of disruption, we need our public institutions, including Wits University, to remain steadfast. We remained strong during apartheid and in the transition to democracy. We will remain strong today...