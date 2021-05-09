Amid the chaos, SA is resetting and self-correcting

It will, tomorrow, be exactly 27 years since Nelson Mandela raised his right hand on the forecourt of the Union Buildings as he was inaugurated, telling us that the time to rebuild our country had arrived.



"The time for the healing of the wounds has come," said Mandela. "The moment to bridge the chasms that divide us has come. The time to build is upon us." In spite of the chaos, murder and mayhem in the months leading to his inauguration, May 10 represented renewal amid the chaos. The inauguration symbolised a departure from an orgy of violence and difference. It was a time to rebuild...