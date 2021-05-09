Blind loyalty will lead us down a blind alley

Uncritical, unquestioning and slavish loyalty to leaders, the party and decisions is the main reason for the astonishing levels of corruption, incompetence and abuse of power by the ANC government over the past decade and laid bare at the Zondo commission.



ANC members and voters, more often than not, support corrupt, dishonest and incompetent leaders on the basis of blind loyalty. This is so even if supporting such corrupt, dishonest and incompetent leaders is harmful to those members' and voters' interests...