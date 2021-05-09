Electoral reform can save us from ANC decay and its threat to the nation

Almost a decade ago, while delivering a memorial lecture on Oliver Tambo, the ANC's longest-serving president, Joel Netshitenzhe, made the following observation: "A defective leadership not only holds back the attainment of national objectives. It also presents a difficult conundrum for the movement . [To] rationalise its bad choices, the ANC has to lower itself to embrace those defects of the leaders it has chosen as its own defects. Steadily, these defects of the individual leaders become, by default, the collective property of the organisation, its own blind spots and its subliminal attributes in the public imagination."



Netshitenzhe made these remarks at the height of Jacob Zuma's reign as both ANC leader and head of state. It was a time when the scandal-prone president lurched the governing party from one crisis to another on a regular basis...