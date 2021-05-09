In this time of crisis, the world must turn to spirit of common humanity
Address by Aziz Pahad on his acceptance of an honorary doctorate from the University of Pretoria
09 May 2021 - 00:00
I am grateful and thank the University of Pretoria for the honour of receiving this honorary doctorate. I especially appreciate the award since this university has not only become a leading citadel of learning but risen to its calling as an African institution by embedding a pan-African ethos and spirit.
I am also deeply mindful of the volatile, complex and uncertain times we now live in. The pandemic has accentuated the underlying fault lines of the global community, bringing rising levels of despair, discord, anxiety and disillusionment. The coronavirus did not create these fault lines, it exacerbated them. But how did we get to such a fragile and fragmented state of global relations?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.