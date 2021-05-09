In this time of crisis, the world must turn to spirit of common humanity

Address by Aziz Pahad on his acceptance of an honorary doctorate from the University of Pretoria

I am grateful and thank the University of Pretoria for the honour of receiving this honorary doctorate. I especially appreciate the award since this university has not only become a leading citadel of learning but risen to its calling as an African institution by embedding a pan-African ethos and spirit.



I am also deeply mindful of the volatile, complex and uncertain times we now live in. The pandemic has accentuated the underlying fault lines of the global community, bringing rising levels of despair, discord, anxiety and disillusionment. The coronavirus did not create these fault lines, it exacerbated them. But how did we get to such a fragile and fragmented state of global relations?..