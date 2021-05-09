Mampara of the week: Andile Hlatshwayo
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Royally trounced
This prophet of doom is a serial proponent of fake news. He has led many senseless struggles, including marches against 5G towers and anti-vaccine protests. Like most narcissists he goes by many titles, including bishop and doctor. He throws his weight around at important events, claiming to have proximity to power...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.