Q&A with chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee, prof Barry Schoub
There are fears that an Indian coronavirus variant wreaking havoc in that country has entered SA. Chris Barron asked Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Do you believe it's entered SA?
It has been found in 34 countries around the world, so it's probably here too...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.