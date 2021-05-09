Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee, prof Barry Schoub

There are fears that an Indian coronavirus variant wreaking havoc in that country has entered SA. Chris Barron asked Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines

09 May 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Do you believe it's entered SA?

It has been found in 34 countries around the world, so it's probably here too...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MIKE SILUMA | Norma Mngoma's elementary lesson for all men Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | What’s the plan, Mr President? Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA should learn from South Korea and jail Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  4. NTANDOYENKOSI KAZWELITHINI | My father, born to be the king of all Zulus Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Public sector: we need to think outside the pay packet Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody