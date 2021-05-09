The burden of integrity

The ANC's Integrity Commission is a crucial part of the governing party's attempts to root out corruption and promote honesty and rectitude. It rarely, if ever, operates in the public eye. This article is an edited version of two essays that appeared in ANC Today in recent weeks, wherein the Integrity Commission, chaired by Goodwin (George) Mashamba, provides some insight into its work and its approach to the elusive concept of 'integrity'.

The ANC constitution states that "at least 90% of delegates at its national conference shall be from branches elected at properly constituted branch general meetings". The reason for this provision is to ensure that the branches have control in the determination of the leadership of the ANC at branch, regional, provincial and national level.



But practice states otherwise...