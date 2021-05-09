Gender

'This is really who I am': transgender women on becoming their truth selves

Born into male bodies, Yaya Mavundla and Nicole Louw both realised early on they were not like other boys. Leonie Wagner spoke to them about the social and emotional challenges of becoming a trans women

Framed pictures cover the walls of Yaya Mavundla's Houghton apartment. Photographs, oil paintings, digital paintings, every image is of her. While doing final makeup touches she announces that she's got three outfits for today's photo shoot. She recently ditched her Brazilian weaves for a trendy peroxide-blonde brush cut.



A fake white fur coat, a chiffon shirt and a black sequined jacket lie on her bed. Mavundla, 32, is nervous and excited...