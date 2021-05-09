Gender
'This is really who I am': transgender women on becoming their truth selves
Born into male bodies, Yaya Mavundla and Nicole Louw both realised early on they were not like other boys. Leonie Wagner spoke to them about the social and emotional challenges of becoming a trans women
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Framed pictures cover the walls of Yaya Mavundla's Houghton apartment. Photographs, oil paintings, digital paintings, every image is of her. While doing final makeup touches she announces that she's got three outfits for today's photo shoot. She recently ditched her Brazilian weaves for a trendy peroxide-blonde brush cut.
A fake white fur coat, a chiffon shirt and a black sequined jacket lie on her bed. Mavundla, 32, is nervous and excited...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.