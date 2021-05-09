We must welcome a likely breakaway from the ANC

On the second day of his appearance before the state capture commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa spent a couple of minutes heaping praise on the media and the role journalists play in exposing corruption.



In this praise the president was joined by the commission's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who went even further by wondering aloud how the ANC and its government had failed to realise that something was seriously wrong as newspapers, including this one, reported on allegations of Gupta influence in cabinet appointments...