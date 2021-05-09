When there's no money, it's time to admit that the love affair is over
In a week when the country seems morbidly fixated by the temporary unemployment of one man, the breakdown of wage negotiations - which could lead to a strike with dire consequences for the vaccine rollout and the defeat of the Covid pandemic - has almost been relegated to the background. The government and the public sector unions are spoiling for a fight almost out of sight, while every twist and turn of Ace Magashule's fate hogs the headlines.
Last week public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu took the unusual step of asking the public for ideas on how to resolve the deadlock in wage negotiations with the unions. That earned him a rebuke from one of the unions, which accused him of seeking public sympathy by negotiating through the media...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.