When there's no money, it's time to admit that the love affair is over

In a week when the country seems morbidly fixated by the temporary unemployment of one man, the breakdown of wage negotiations - which could lead to a strike with dire consequences for the vaccine rollout and the defeat of the Covid pandemic - has almost been relegated to the background. The government and the public sector unions are spoiling for a fight almost out of sight, while every twist and turn of Ace Magashule's fate hogs the headlines.



Last week public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu took the unusual step of asking the public for ideas on how to resolve the deadlock in wage negotiations with the unions. That earned him a rebuke from one of the unions, which accused him of seeking public sympathy by negotiating through the media...