Zulu monarchy's succession rules must be sorted out

For 205 years since the founding of the Zulu kingdom in 1816, succession to the Zulu throne has always been contested (with the exception of the accession of Dinuzulu in 1884), and in several instances bloodily.



Just 12 years on the throne, Shaka ka Senzangakhona was assassinated by his half-brothers, Dingane and Mhlangane...