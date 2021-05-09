Zulu monarchy's succession rules must be sorted out
09 May 2021 - 00:00
For 205 years since the founding of the Zulu kingdom in 1816, succession to the Zulu throne has always been contested (with the exception of the accession of Dinuzulu in 1884), and in several instances bloodily.
Just 12 years on the throne, Shaka ka Senzangakhona was assassinated by his half-brothers, Dingane and Mhlangane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.