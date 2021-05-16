A brief history of the violence in Gaza

Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, has been sealed off from the outside world since the early 1990s. The territory is predominantly inhabited by refugees and their descendants who in 1947/1948 fled or were expelled from what today is known as the state of Israel.



This week a bloody conflict erupted between Israel and the Palestinians of Gaza with fears it could escalate into a full-blown war...