Opinion & Analysis

A brief history of the violence in Gaza

16 May 2021 - 00:00 By Staff Reporter

Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, has been sealed off from the outside world since the early 1990s. The territory is predominantly inhabited by refugees and their descendants who in 1947/1948 fled or were expelled from what today is known as the state of Israel.

This week a bloody conflict erupted between Israel and the Palestinians of Gaza with fears it could escalate into a full-blown war...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  2. Game of thrones: A battle for Zulu riches Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Andile Hlatshwayo Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We must welcome a likely breakaway from the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Is Ramaphosa waving or is he drowning? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...

Related articles

  1. Israel fires artillery into Gaza, Palestinian rocket attacks persist World
  2. Death toll rises as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank World
  3. UN Security Council to meet on Sunday about Israel, Gaza World
  4. Why Hamas insists on getting its scattershot ‘victories’ World