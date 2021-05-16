Opinion

Holding our politicians to the standards of our polity

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has coughed up R650,000 for her part in the social grants payment tender scandal.



It has been no easy victory for the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law, the NGOs that took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which declared that the minister had acted in a "reckless and grossly negligent" manner, to the potential detriment of millions of grant beneficiaries - whose interests her party, the ANC, claims to have at its heart...