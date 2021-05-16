Opinion
Holding our politicians to the standards of our polity
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has coughed up R650,000 for her part in the social grants payment tender scandal.
It has been no easy victory for the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law, the NGOs that took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which declared that the minister had acted in a "reckless and grossly negligent" manner, to the potential detriment of millions of grant beneficiaries - whose interests her party, the ANC, claims to have at its heart...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.