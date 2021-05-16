Opinion

Localisation’s gone loco — time to pull up our panties

In what parallel universe do panty girdles, miniskirts and dry dog food coexist? Fortunately, I am here to tell you. They all belong to a 1,000-item wish list the department of small business has compiled, of things in which SA must become self-sufficient. Production of these must be localised and imports of them must be prevented.



Welcome to Localisation, a Trumpian final frontier, as it turns out, for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration now that Ace Magashule has been dealt with...