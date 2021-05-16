Netanyahu vows Gaza 'operation will continue as long as necessary'
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the Gaza operation "as long as necessary in order to restore quietness and security to the State of Israel".
Israel unleashed its offensive on militants in Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan...
