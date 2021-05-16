Q&A with Sassa CEO Totsie Memela

The SA Social Security Agency apologised again this week for delays in the payment of the R350 Covid social relief of distress grant. Chris Barron asked CEO Totsie Memela …

Why the delays?



Over the past 12 months that we've been managing the payment of these grants we've disbursed between 95% and 99% on a monthly continuous basis...