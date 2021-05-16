Q&A with Sassa CEO Totsie Memela
The SA Social Security Agency apologised again this week for delays in the payment of the R350 Covid social relief of distress grant. Chris Barron asked CEO Totsie Memela …
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Why the delays?
Over the past 12 months that we've been managing the payment of these grants we've disbursed between 95% and 99% on a monthly continuous basis...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.