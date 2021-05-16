Opinion

Ramaphosa’s testimony at Zondo did not go far enough

The voluntary appearance by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission is an important step in the right direction that we must all welcome.



A lack of accountability in our society, and particularly the behaviour of some politicians, has taken our country back in terms of governance. When the head of state and sitting president subjects himself to accountability, it should be seen as a positive step in a country like ours, where accountability has been eroded over the years. However, I agree with the sentiments by some in our society who say the president missed a huge opportunity to set the record straight. The president did not go far enough in giving clear answers...