Squalid squabbles distract us from our once lofty aims

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
16 May 2021 - 00:00

What will SA look like by the turn of the decade? In five decades? In a country as easily distracted as ours, the question might seem too obscure to be of consequence.

And after weeks of smouldering conflict at Luthuli House, which culminated in last weekend’s high noon between Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule, it might sound decidedly irrelevant...

