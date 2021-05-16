Opinion

Suggestions to curb endemic corruption

People must rise up against corruption and say 'enough is enough'

Whenever I talk or write about corruption I always remind my audience or readers that corruption is probably as old as mankind. I also refer my audience to Robert Bolt's play, A Man for All Seasons, set in the 16th century, in which Richard Rich's opening remark is: "But every man has his price." Written a few centuries later, Nikolai Gogol's play, The Government Inspector, cleverly satirises the human greed, stupidity and political corruption in Imperial Russia at the time.



I also remind my audience that corruption is not unique to SA. It happens in many other parts of the world. I emphasise that corruption is not confined to the public sector - it also happens in the private sector...